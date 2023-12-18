(WJBF) – Some pets in the Aiken-Augusta area are in need this holiday season.

Augusta Animal Services is continuing it’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ program.

Now through Friday you can pick out a pet at the facility on Mack Lane.

You can foster the pet through January 3rd. The hope is that the pet will eventually be adopted.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is running a similar program.

You’ll need to be pre-approved by Friday, December 22.

Pick up is Saturday the 23rd at the facility on Wire Road.

You would return the pet on Thursday, December 28th.