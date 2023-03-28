AUGUSTA (WJBF) – According to Augusta Animal Services, there’s a hung scam going around the CSRA.

People with lost dogs are being called/messaged etc. and told that their lost pet is at Augusta Animal Services and that they need to pay a fee over the phone (Cash App, Venmo, Pay Pal etc.).

The agency wants the public to know that they DO NOT payments over the phone.

They say the caller is deliberately falsifying the information transmitted to the caller ID (Caller ID spoofing) and displaying Augusta Animal Services 706.790.6836.

Please call and report any instances of this scam to your local Sheriff’s Department (Richmond County 706.821.1080).

If you are missing your pet; please check the AAS website or 24petconnect.com.

Augusta Animal Services is located at 4164 Mack Lane in Augusta.