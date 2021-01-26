Augusta Animal Services hoping White House shelter dog inspires adoptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Joe Biden moved into the White House, along with the first ever shelter dog to live at the estate. The Bidens adopted their dog Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018, and the pet was recently honored with an “Indoguration” of his own.

Joe Biden and dog Major

Some local humane societies hope the attention on Major will show people they can find their perfect match at a shelter.

“I think a lot of people have an image of a rescue dog being kind of like an old, worn dog who has seen the worst of their days,” Taylor Hoskins, outreach coordinator at Augusta Animal Services said. “I think Major is probably the pinnacle of you can get this really beautiful dog that may have come from a different type of situation, but ended up being in the White House.”

Due to the pandemic, shelters can’t have too many people inside the building at once, but pet adoptions are still ongoing.

Augusta Animal Services has gotten creative with the ways people can get acquainted with a pet before they adopt. Visits are currently by appointment only, but you can find information on the animals before you make the trip.

“We try to form opinions on them by taking them out for a little bit. Sometimes I’ll take them to my house if I have time and just see how they are,” Hoskins said. “We’ll do write ups and just figure out what their little personalities are.”

These descriptions go on their Facebook page, and if you find an animal you’re interested in, you can come to the facility to meet the animal.

Hoskins says this is important because if someone jumps into an adoption when they aren’t ready, “They don’t really look at the commitment that it could be 10-20 years down the road of potentially having this animal in their home, versus the excitement of originally getting a pet.”

Hoskins has advice for anyone looking to adopt a shelter animal:

“I would like to tell people to do their research. Look into different behavior modification techniques,” Hoskins said. “I think a lot of people just naturally get frustrated and want to yell, but obviously you probably wouldn’t perform if someone was yelling at you. Being more patient overall is the theme I would like to encourage people to look into.”