COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Pictured below are some of the more than two dozen dogs, cats and reptiles removed from a home on Jackson Street in Grovetown.

Several have already been adopted. The animals were signed over by the owners to animal services, according to the spokesperson for Columbia County government, and all animals turned over to them have been cleaned, vaccinated, and given rabies shots and put up for adoption through the Columbia County Animal Services.

The animals placed in the care of county animal services included 25 dogs, two cats, one turtle, one rabbit, two lovebirds, and four snakes.

Of those, the turtle, rabbit, lovebirds, snakes, and five of the dogs have already been adopted.

Contact Columbia County Animal Services for more information.