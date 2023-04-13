AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Animal Shelter is getting ready to let the dogs out at Citizens Park Saturday morning.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter annual Woofstock Festival will take place Saturday April 15th where food, activities, and dogs will be in attendance.

“We need to raise money to do everything that we do. So, it’s a fundraiser but it’s also a very happy, fun, family event,” FOTAS Board Secretary Ellie Joos said.

From 9:30 in the morning to 12 Saturday afternoon, Aiken County Animal Shelter will be hosting their event at Citizens Park.

The event will feature all types of activities for both the animals and guests to enjoy.

“The festival has contests: best kisser, best trick, best costume and thereafter that is the big show. So, we have a doggie derby where we have a racetrack, so imagine like a horse track with racing gates. We have for the dogs, so the dogs get lined up inside the racing gate– we open the gate and they run across the field.”

Woofstock is inspired by the shelter’s wish to find happy homes for all furry friends.

“The festival started, really, to raise awareness for the shelter. This is the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and as FOTAS we are the volunteer group that support the work at the shelter,” Joos said.

And if you happen to fall in love with a new furry friend, the process to take them home with you is made easy.

“And if there’s chemistry and a good match there, we fill out the application, and since the dogs are already spayed or neutered, up to date on all their shots, microchipped and rabies, they’re ready to go,” Joos said.

But, while the animals are still at the shelter, staff tell me they need support to maintain their health among other things.

“We save heartworm-positive dogs. So, years ago, heartworm-positive did not necessarily make it to the adoption floor. But now, we will provide a years-worth of the medication– the treatment,” Joos said.

And with the community’s support, the shelter sees over 4,000 dogs each year helps them find their forever home.

Shelter staff say the day is about more than just family and fun. If you’d like to adopt or if you’d like to donate visit to donate or visit to adopt.