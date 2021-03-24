Aiken County Animal Shelter to hold weather-delayed “St. Paw-trick’s Day” event Thursday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) have rescheduled their later adoption hours event to this Thursday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The “St. Paw-trick’s Day” event re-launches the shelter’s pre-COVID later adoption hours instituted last year to better accommodate people who work 9 to 5 on weekdays. The event was canceled last week due to expected severe weather.

Dogs will be available for $35, cats and kittens for only $10. Everyone who adopts will receive a special gift with their new pet.

COREY, a white & tan mixed breed

ISABELLE, a young, brindle Boxer mix

SAVANNAH, a beautiful senior mixed breed

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, adoption appointments are strongly encouraged and social distancing practices are required. Call (803) 642-1537, option 5, to schedule a visit or email info@fotasaiken.org. The County animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information about Thursday’s rescheduled St. Paw-tricks Day adoption event or to see adoptable pets, please go to FOTASAiken.org.