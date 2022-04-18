AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – There’s a lot of fun and exciting things happening down at the 5th Street Marina, and if you’re a dog lover there’s an event happening in May that might be right up your alley.

5th Street Marina is holding a contest for it’s 3rd annual Dog Wedding.

They’re asking for people to send pictures of their furry friends on the 5th Street Marina Instagram or Facebook page, and explain why he or she should be chosen as our groom and bride.

The lucky dogs who are chosen for the wedding will receive swag bags before getting to go home with their respective.

A ceremony will then be held on May 14th, at 2 p.m., with a reception following the event.

There will be plenty of animal vendors selling their wares at the event, as well as animals being available for adoption.

This is meant to be a fun event with the proceeds of the event going to “That’s What Friends are For Animal Rescue.”

Beth Christian, owner of 5th Street Marina says, “We will have a food trailer open selling hot food items.

This is a family friendly event so the children will enjoy it too. There is a playground right beside the

Marina for the little ones to play on. We have Nosey Rosie the River Dog on site to entertain people as

well. She loves to great all the people. All dogs on site will need to be on a leash as well as be pleasant

to other animals present.”