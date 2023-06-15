AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter is pleading with the public to help with overcrowding.

This is from their Facebook Page:

Imagine being here at 15 years old. With kennels overflowing and even young pups running out of time.

Meet Will. This is his story and we’re hoping you’ll change it.

This incredibly sweet, gentle, and calm gentleman is thankful for a thin blanket on a wooden pallet. He loves food, naps, and affection. Think would a loving home would mean.

Will needs an angel. Let’s give him a beautiful last chapter. Let’s not allow his life to end like this.

He’s 52 lbs, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm-negative. He’s almost toothless. He seems good with gentle friendly dogs. His adoption fee is waived.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Rd, Aiken, SC. Email info@fotasaiken.org to arrange to meet Will. Walk-ins are also welcome Mon-Sat from 11 to 4.

Please share this post to help Will find a loving home. The shelter is packed and he’s in urgent need of adoption.