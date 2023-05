BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Animal Services will soon be looking for homes for 10 puppies that were reportedly dumped on the side of the road.

Their post says the 10 pups were left on Bellevue Plantation Road near Mill Creek Road.

Witnesses reportedly saw a silver sedan leaving the area after the puppies were found.

They as that if you have any information on where they came from to please contact them at 762-225-6462

The puppies will be available for adoption on June 1.