EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County Performing Arts Center has been around since May of 2021, and they host a variety of events from Broadway, concerts, to local benefits.

With the facility being relatively new, General Manager Josh Small wanted to invite us out to take a look at everything the venue has to offer.

“We want to help provide a lot of cultural arts, improvements for the area. We have a great little downtown area starting up here for Evans, we’re right across from Evans Town Center Park. There’s a lot of different local businesses coming to the area so we really want to add some extra excitement and extra entertainment options for the area,” said Small.

The Columbia County Performing Arts Center has a wide variety of shows coming to the stage, and everything inside the center is top of the line.

“Everything is brand new, and we have state of the art production, all the lighting is brand new and we have really high end acoustical features throughout the whole facility,” said Small.

Patrons that have come to the Performing Arts Center have been impressed.

“They’re really appreciative of the facility, they’re appreciative of the seating, there’s really not a bad seat in the house, even if you’re up in the upper balcony, it’s still a great view,” said Small.

“Some of the reactions that I’m hearing are ‘gosh, this is my first time coming and it’s such an enjoyable experience,’ and I love to hear that not only from Columbia County residents, but Richmond County residents as well,” said Assistant General Manager Katie Cason.

“You’re really going to be wowed from the moment you step in the front door, to the moment you walk inside the theatre to the moment you leave,” said Small.

The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is a great addition to the area, so if you are looking for a new place to take in a show, it’s definitely something you’ll want to check out.

“I encourage everyone to come out once, and I think once you come out once you’re going to be hooked,” said Cason.