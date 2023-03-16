EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A new DJ is making waves around the CSRA, and it’s not who you’d expect.

DJ CooperQ has been DJing for 3 years, and he’s only ten-years-old.

“My dad used to be an owner and a DJ of a nightclub and DJ Marshmello was a great DJ, and I wanted to be like him one day,” said Cooper.

DJ CooperQ plays all kinds of music, from reggae, to country. When he got his first DJ gig, he wasn’t prepared for what would happen next.

“He ended up doing the Father-Daughter Dance at Greenbrier, like three years ago because a DJ backed out on them and he went there and did incredible, he got invited back the next couple of years,” said Cooper’s Father Jim Quance.

DJ CooperQ got quite the reaction from people attending the event.

“They were surprised, they were like ‘a ten year old DJ, that’s crazy,’ I did really good,” said Cooper.

Since the word got out about DJ CooperQ, he’s been called to do plenty of events and he’s now in the process of branching out even further.

“Some people have contacted me and they want me to DJ for their wedding and I was so surprised that people wanted me to DJ for their wedding and they have a lot of trust in me. It feels great, it feels like I’m starting to achieve my goal,” said Cooper.

“I never expected him to jump into this with both feet and never expected the excitement, and the calls that he’s getting and actually how he’s doing,” said Jim.

DJ CooperQ’s DJ career has just started but his father is proud about what he’s learned about music so far.

“That’s the biggest thing, how music affects people, it’s the universal language of life and I think it’s incredible that he’s learning about all of the music that’s out there,” said Jim.

And for Cooper, he’s excited to keep people on the dance floor, and he’s thankful to anyone that has supported him so far.

“I want them to have a great time and have fun. I just want to say thank you, to all of you. You really helped me, and you gave me that motivation.”