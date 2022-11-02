Spectators at the Masters have noticed something missing from this year’s concessions offerings. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta.

The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Those interested in applying are welcome to learn more about Tournament positions, or meet department representatives if you have already applied.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before March 22, 2023.

Can’t attend? Visit jobs.masters.com to learn more about working at the Masters and apply by December 5th.