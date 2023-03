NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is looking to hire today.

They will be holding a recruitment fair Thursday afternoon.

It’ll be from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the North Augusta Municipal Building on Georgia Avenue.

They’re searching for engineers, IT professionals and managers.

“On-the-spot” job offers may be available to qualified applicants as well.