RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System will host a job fair to recruit employees for open positions on Wednesday, August 16.

Recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss open positions.

“We are looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our high-performing workforce to support the educational offerings and resources required to educate more than 30,000 students. Our employees are eligible for excellent benefits, and we offer professional development and a collaborative work environment,” says Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Walk-In Wednesday job fair will be held at the Central Office, 864 Broad St., from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To view the complete list of openings, click here.