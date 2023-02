RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is hosting a transportation job fair for persons interested in bus driver or mechanic positions on Tuesday, February 21st at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The school system DOES provide extensive Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training for qualified bus driver candidates.

No experience is necessary.

Apply online at rcboe.info/Drive4RCSS.