AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – First step staffing is the largest nonprofit staffing agency in the country. The agency is now opening a location in Downtown Augusta.

Their goal is to help people who are struggling to find jobs.

“We focus on employing men and women who are experiencing a high risk of homelessness veterans’ and those with a criminal background, and we do it by partnering with local businesses who are looking to hire, and we provide that bridge to help get people back to work,” said Amelia Nickerson, First Step Staffing CEO.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, the Augusta- Aiken Bank of America contributed $100,000 to first step, helping provide job opportunities in the community.

“Bank of America in partnership with several other community organizations is thrilled to support first step Augusta for the job skills opportunities that they are bringing to this market,” said Ora Parish, Augusta-Aiken Bank of America.

First step has already connected hundreds of people with local businesses for jobs. Nickerson says they hope to bridge the gap for people unemployed in Augusta.

“We like to see ourselves employing over 500 people here in Augusta and helping get those folks reconnected to jobs on a path to self-sufficiency we like to be a go to partner with any business who’s looking not just fill their hiring needs but to help get people back on their feet,” said Nickerson.

“On behalf of the chamber of Commerce we’re just again delighted to have a new member a new nonprofit that is going to put down roots here in our community and do a great job connecting people with the jobs that they need,” said Sue Parr, Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce President.