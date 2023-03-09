McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System will be hosting a recruitment fair on March 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School located at 1191 White Oak Rd., Thomson, GA.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to schedule a 15-minute appointment through Amber Howard beforehand by calling 706-986-4000.

Participants should park in the main TMMS lot at the front entrance of the school and enter through the front door.

Applications will be available at the event, and participants should bring copies of their résumé.