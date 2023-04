RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is looking to hire.

They’re hosting a job fair Wednesday, April 12th.

It’ll be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Central Office on Broad Street.

Recruiters and hiring managers will still be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss job openings.

The next job fair for Richmond County School System will be April 26th.