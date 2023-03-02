FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) is a U.S. Chamber of Commerce foundation program which connects the military community (service members, military spouses and veterans) with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong, diversified workforce.

Thursday, March 2nd, the Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Program is teaming up with Fort Gordon’s Army Community Service (ACS) to host a Military Spouse Hiring Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gordon’s Catering & Conference Center, Bldg. 18402, 19th St, Fort Gordon, GA 30905.

For more information about the Hiring Our Heroes Foundation please click here or here.