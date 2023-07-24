AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta, Georgia Human Resources Department is hosting their Mega Hiring Event in August.

All sessions will be held from 10am to 1pm in the Linda W. Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street.

Attendees should bring a current resume and be prepared for a possible interview.

View the department showcase schedule below:

August 3, 2023 – On this day, meet officials from the Augusta Fire Department, the Richmond County Correctional Institution, E-911, Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County District Attorney, the Richmond County Public Defender’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.

August 10, 2023 – On this day, meet officials from Augusta Utilities, Augusta’s Engineering & Environmental Services, the city’s Central Services Department, Augusta Parks & Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport, and Augusta Transit.

August 17, 2023 – On this day, meet officials from Augusta’s Human Resources Department, Compliance Department, Finance Department, Planning & Development, Tax Assessor’s Office, and Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

For more information on this event, call 706-821-2303.