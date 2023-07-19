AUGUSTA (WBF) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a Career Fair on July 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center located at 3485 Mike Padgett Highway.

DJJ is looking to hire:

Juvenile Correctional Officers

Detention Counselors

Teachers

Mental Health Providers

Food Service Workers

Housekeepers

General Support Staff

Individuals interested in applying should bring their social security card, valid driver’s license, and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

Each job position includes insurance benefits, 401K, paid holidays, and leave.

If you’d like more details on the DJJ Career Fair, you can call at 404-508-6500.