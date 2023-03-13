COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Board of Commissioners will beholding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions.

The event is Monday, March 13th, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, located at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown.

Columbia County will have team members from Facility Maintenance, Fire Rescue, Fleet Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Library Services, Parks Recreation and Events, Road and Bridges, Stormwater Compliance and Operations, Technology, Tax Assessor, Traffic Engineering, Utility Permitting, Water Utility, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on site to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer any questions the candidate might have.

Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15/hour, eleven paid holidays, remarkable retirement plan, employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, wellness program, and employee fitness center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online.

An application and complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found here.