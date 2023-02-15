AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Job seekers! The consolidated government’s Mega Hiring Event continues on Thursday, February 16th, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Beazley Room at 535 Telfair Street in the Municipal Building.

Department representatives for Utilities, Engineering, Environmental Services, Central Services, Parks and Recreation, Airport, and Transit will be present to discuss employment opportunities that are available.

They will also be taking resumes and conducting job interviews on-site, in some cases.