AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — New ambulance provider Central EMS says it will be ready to roll in May.

While the city’s newly-formed EMS subcommittee has been fast-tracked in order to work out the details for a new contract, Central EMS is already being to look for local talent to staff their new Augusta operation.

Central EMS is holding two job fairs to secure new talent and EMS staffers ahead of the emergency zone change-over from Gold Cross to Central EMS.

The first job fair will be Monday, March 20 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the second will be Tuesday, March 21, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Both hiring events will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1065 Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Available positions include division chief, commander, EMT-R/EMR, EMTs (Basic & Advanced/Intermediate Levels), and paramedics (EMT-P).

Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to Central EMS’ HR Administrator Amber Lucy by phone at (470) 705-1802 or by email at (470) 705-1802.

The new subcommittee and Central EMS have reached agreement on several key issues already including that Central EMS will use Augusta’s 9-1-1 center to dispatch ambulance calls, and ambulances will be stationed on city property saving the company money.

Currently, the city is playing Gold Cross monthly for ambulance service as the city and Central EMS prepare for the transition to the new Emergency Response Zone provider.