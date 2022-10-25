APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The local amazon plant in Appling, Ga., is hosting a one-day holiday hiring event.

The company says they seek to hire hundreds new employees across Augusta-Richmond County for seasonal, part-time, and full time roles ahead of the holidays.

DETAILS:

What: One day hiring event to hire for hundreds of seasonal, full time, and part time roles locally

One day hiring event to hire for hundreds of seasonal, full time, and part time roles locally When: Wednesday, October 26,2022 @ 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, October 26,2022 @ 9:00am – 1:00pm Where: Sheraton Hotel, 1069 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Sheraton Hotel, 1069 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Who: Amazon Spokesperson: Ermon Ward, Amazon Workforce Staffing Lead, Amazon

Those who attend and have the proper employment documentation will be processed for positions with the company on-the-spot.