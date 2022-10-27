APPLING, GA. (WJBF) – Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.

You may wonder where your package is at or how long it takes to get to your front door, and it all starts at the Amazon Sortation Center where an average of 150,000 packages are processed daily.

“It’s pretty intense but it’s fun, right, because at the end of the day we’re about customer obsession. Getting these packages out to kids, family, it just puts smiles on everyone’s face. So, [it’s a] really unique operation,” Operations Manager Anthony said.

And getting those packages where they need to be takes a lot of hands. Wednesday was National Amazon Hiring Day; more than 200 employees were hired for these very jobs.

“We train them to do their jobs safely and correctly before they go out onto the floor and start in their roles. This is the stepping stone to all of their Amazon careers that they will start here with Amazon,” Learning Area Manager Marissa Thurlow said.

The facility’s goal is to organize and sort packages precisely for delivery to their correct location.

From AGS5, packages leave to homes and businesses all across the Southeast US.

“We receive packages all the way from Baltimore down to Tampa,” Anthony said.

One man who has been with Amazon for five years says he climbed the ladder at his own pace with several different promotions.

“So, basically in my five years at Amazon, I’ve had a promotion every single year,” L5 Manager Sherman Moore said.

The holidays are peak season for production at Amazon.

“Amped up, it is very go, go, go. It’s a lot of fun, you know, we make history, we are always trying to break records,” Moore said.

During this time, nearly 300,000 packages are sorted every day and a few hundred more employees are hired.

“It’s electric in here, I think it’s the most exciting time– it’s my favorite time of the year where we really just get to enjoy time with the associates, deliver safely, and get the chance to deliver Christmas presents across all the Augusta area,” said Adam Betzwieser.

The year-old facility staffs 900 workers in its 24-hour operation.