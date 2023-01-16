AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023.
Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current open positions or submitting their resume for future opportunities.
During job fairs, interested candidates may participate in on-site interviews and meet members of the recruitment and management teams.
Candidates who are hired for open positions may have the opportunity to begin employment paperwork while on-site.
Full and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401K and tuition reimbursement.
Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.
The following is a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:
- Environmental Services – every second Tuesday, 1 – 3:30 p.m.
- Nursing – 1 – 3:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, February 21
- Tuesday, March 21
- Tuesday, April 18
- Tuesday, May 16
- Tuesday, June 13
- Tuesday, July 18
- Tuesday, August 15
- Tuesday, September 19
- Tuesday, October 17
- Thursday, November 16
- Thursday, December 14
- Walk-in Wednesdays – every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., except for December which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.
- For additional job fair dates, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook visit aikenregional.com/careers.
Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby, unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot. For more information and to view available opportunities, visit aikenregional.com/careers or call 803.641.5630.