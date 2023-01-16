AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023.

Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current open positions or submitting their resume for future opportunities.

During job fairs, interested candidates may participate in on-site interviews and meet members of the recruitment and management teams.

Candidates who are hired for open positions may have the opportunity to begin employment paperwork while on-site.

Full and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401K and tuition reimbursement.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

The following is a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Environmental Services – every second Tuesday, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

– every second Tuesday, 1 – 3:30 p.m. Nursing – 1 – 3:30 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, February 21 Tuesday, March 21 Tuesday, April 18 Tuesday, May 16 Tuesday, June 13 Tuesday, July 18 Tuesday, August 15 Tuesday, September 19 Tuesday, October 17 Thursday, November 16 Thursday, December 14

– 1 – 3:30 p.m. on the following dates: Walk-in Wednesdays – every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., except for December which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

– every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., except for December which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month. For additional job fair dates, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook visit aikenregional.com/careers.

Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby, unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot. For more information and to view available opportunities, visit aikenregional.com/careers or call 803.641.5630.