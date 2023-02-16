CSRA (WJBF) – Several schools districts in the CSRA are joining together to hold a joint job fair in March.

School districts include: Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren and Wilkes counties.

All grade level and subject area positions are needed throughout the CSRA.

Information will also be available for those who need information about alternative routes to Georgia teacher certification through Georgia Teacher Alternative Preparation Programs at CSRA Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) and the Masters of Teaching through the Augusta University College of Education and Human Development.

Retired Georgia Teachers are also eligible to return to the classroom full- time through Georgia House Bill 385 in high needs areas like Science, Math and Special Education.

The event event will take place at Augusta Technical College, Jack B Patrick Technology Center, on Saturday, March 4th, from 10am – 2pm.