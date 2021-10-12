JENNIE: TABS Halloween concert celebrates spooky Broadway tunes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From Little Shop of Horrs to Sweeny Todd, The Augusta Broadway Singers will delight audiences with their Halloween show coming up October 28 & 29 at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

TABS founding director Les Reagan is eager to get his singers back on stage, and he’s picked selections from Jekyll and Jude, The Adams Family, Little Show of Horrors and more.

It’s the first time in more than a year TABS has been able to present a concert. Tickets are on sale now at www.tabsaugusta.com, $25 for adults/$10 under 13.

And if you go, be sure to wear a costume!