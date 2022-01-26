JENNIE: Signature Mike with tips about wall color

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today’s tip from Signature Mike is about choosing the right paint colors.

MIchael Siewert: “How many times do you go to pick out a color of paint and you see this, this is one of the small fan decks too, but all of these colors, it can be very, very daunting. So let’s talk about going neutral, we see so many houses that are going white and with white, there are a lot of different hues to choose from, the creamy whites, the gray whites, you can add a little color into one of the whites, like maybe a very, very pale white or blue or a very pale pink or something like that if you’re doing a child’s room.

“But going neutral with the whites, it gives you freedom to play with color in so many other ways and then you don’t have to repaint the room down the road when you change the theme of the room, especially if it’s a secondary room, like a bedroom that you’re gonna play with. But these whites are so plentiful, so many, warm whites, cold whites, cool whites, just so many to choose from.

“Maybe you paint one room white, but maybe an accent wall, you have to be very careful of which accent wall to choose though. Maybe it’s the fireplace wall, that’s your accent wall usually in a living room, the wall that your bed is on, that’s also one. So you have to choose your paint colors wisely and just have fun with it, paint is inexpensive so you can always repaint as well, so that’s never a problem. But add some accents, like some cool color pillows on a bed, or a rug in the living room, add some color that way and change that up when you want something different, but maybe just leave your field color, your wall color, something neutral, something light, something white. But give it a shot, it would be a really nice update for you, especially if you’re in a more traditional home and you have a lot of greens or beiges around, just brighten it up a little bit. “