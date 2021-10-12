JENNIE: New book highlights 100 Things to do in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– So you think you know Augusta? Author Tom Mack has compiled a bucket list of 100 Things to do in Augusta, Georgia Before You Die!

Have you considered the foodie renaissance on Broad Street? The glory of Augusta’s industrial past? How about following in the footsteps of the Godfather of Soul? This book breaks down shopping, dining, history and arts and entertainment venues.

Mack is a longtime columnist for the Aiken Standard and Distinguished Professor Emeritus at USC-Aiken, where he spent 39 years in the English Department.

His other books include Circling the Savannah, Hidden History of Augusta and Hidden Hidtory of Aiken County.

You can pick up Tom’s book at local shops including the Book Tavern, Morris Museum of Art, Augusta & Co, and the Arts and Heritage Center in North Augusta. It’s also available on Amazon.

Tom Mack will be glad to sign a copy of his book at the Aiken Center for the Arts on Nov. 9th. His presentation is set for 6pm and it’s free and open to everyone. The center is located at 122 Laurens Street SW in Aiken.