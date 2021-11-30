JENNIE: Monroe Foundation seeking parternships with local trade skill professionals

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– Renza Bing knows a thing or two about the importance of learning a trade skill.

Now, as president of the foundation formed in memory of her grandfather, the Rev. Monroe Johnson, she is committed to making a positive impact on young adults by offering skills that will empower them to be self-sufficient.

The Monroe Johnson Foundation, Inc. connects youth ages 11-20 with business owners and other entrepreneurs who are willing to share their skills and knowledge.

For more information, go to www.themonjohnsonfoundation.org

