JENNIE: Miracle Mile Drive for breast cancer coming up Oct. 16

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As we kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to partner with University Healthcare Foundation for the 21st annual Miracle Mile Walk, which again, this year is a drive. You know, prior to the pandemic, MMW would attract some 15,000 people to downtown Augusta. It was just a sea of pink.

Laurie Ott is President of the University Healthcare Foundation.

“Jennie, thank you for having us back. And we appreciate WJBF news channel 6’s partnership and spreading the word, not only about breast cancer awareness, but also how we need the community support to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. For 21 years, we’ve been celebrating in October the miracle mile walk. Last year, as you said, we made it a drive because of the COVID pandemic. And you know, we also considered as this region’s leading healthcare organization, what do we have to do to keep our breast cancer patients and our community safe? And we just looked at it. We looked at the numbers 15 to 18,000 people downtown, even though it’s an outdoor event, we felt it was better to err on the side of caution for our patients and our breast cancer patients and have a drive for safety, but also it’s a fun way to continue to get the community support.”

The community support behind this event is so important. As we know, one in eight women is going to be affected by breast cancer.

“The good news is, is even though it is common, it is very treatable if caught early. 100% of those proceeds from MMW pay for early detection of breast cancer. Mammograms are a woman’s best shot at early detection. Before you can feel a lump, our trained radiologists and physicians can detect that lump on mammography. So it is, there’s no excuse not to get your mammogram. There is whether you’re insured or uninsured, nothing should be stopping a woman in this community from taking those steps to save her own life. And that is through a life-saving mammogram, a screening. In my own family, we have a breast cancer survivor. My mother-in-law Jeanette is a 20 year breast cancer survivor this year.”

“We want to make more survivors.”

University’s Breast Health Center is the first and only nationally accredited breast health center. The Randy W. Cooper MD center for breast health services is a comprehensive center for early, for first of all, prevention, detection, treatment and cure of breast cancer. Beyond that, the mobile mammography unit goes out to 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina, because it’s just so critical that women learn about the need to get mammography.

The Miracle Mile Drive is Saturday, October 16th, from 8am – 11am. You’ll drive-through in your vehicle as physicians and other folks will be cheering you on. You can drop off your donations, pick up cool merchandise, and be celebrated, be part of the miracle. It’s at University Summerville… 2260 Wrightsboro Road and we’ll be broadcasting live.