JENNIE: Meet a breast cancer survivor who says awareness is not limited to one month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Carolyn Byrd is a retired nurse and a breast cancer survivor.

She’s a member of Phi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated. Carolyn says that one month is not enough for breast cancer awareness.

Her sorority promotes education and she shares her story- one that includes being diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer, only five months after a clean mammogram.

You can read mor about Carolyn by following her FB page, “Reduce Your Risk” and her blog, carolynconqueredcancer.com.