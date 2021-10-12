JENNIE: Kelsey Summers shares breast cancer journey, after being diagnosed at age 26

Jennie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thank you for joining us as we continue to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is our big week in Augusta, with the 21st annual Miracle Mile Walk- which is actually a “drive” again this year- coming up Saturday.

We’ll talk more about that in a moment…. but first, I want you to meet someone who knows how important the local dollars raised from miracle are.

Kelsey Summers has been a dear part of my life since 2013, when she and my daughter, Maddy, became good friends at Young Harris College.

She’s spent more time with my family than I can remember- and I love her like another daughter.

This was a few years ago, when Maddy and I met Kelsey and her mom in Atlanta to see The Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre.

When you look at this beautiful 26-year old young woman, celebrating with her closest friends at a 2020 News Year’s Eve party, you realize she had no idea that 2020 would bring more than a pandemic… it brought breast cancer.

Click the video above to watch her compelling story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories