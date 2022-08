AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Tri-Development Center of Aiken County is a community-based organization that is recognized as a leader in the Palmetto State when it comes to services and support for people with disabilities.

Heather Waddell is the Executive Director of T-D-C… and Connie Mancilia is a licensed practical nurse who works at the Center.

Both work to uphold the mission of Tri-Development Center, which at the core is about helping people with disabilities live their best lives.