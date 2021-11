AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve heard of The Grinch that stole Christmas… but what about The Grunch?

This children’s musical tells the story of Rudy Grunch, a grumpy 6th grader who always feels like an outsider. Joining me now with more is the Artistic Director of the Augusta Junior Players, Roy Lewis…. and one of the stars, who plays Rudy, Raleigh Koutalidis.

It’s coming up Dec. 3rd & 4th at the Kroc Center Theater. Get your tickets now here.