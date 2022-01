AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– When I heard the news last week that singer Meat Loaf had died, my heart went out to my sister in Arizona, Amy.

From the time we were teenagers, Amy just loved Meat Loaf- and his passion…- so I knew she would be crushed.

For my sister, let’s take a look back at the life of the hardworking singer and actor whose theatrical “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums ever.