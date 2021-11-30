JENNIE: Downton Abbey exhibition open in Atlanta near Perimeter Mall

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– Downton Abbey fans, Santa Claus has come early for you!

The massively popular Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is now in its 5th stop on the US tour, just up the road in Atlanta. The exhibit is in Sandy Springs, near Perimeter Mall at Perimeter Pointe.

The New York Times calls is a “cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself.”

When you go through Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, you step back in time to 1912, complete with more than 50 costumes worn by actors including Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Benneville and Michelle Dockery.

You’ll see the actual bell wall, and walk through Mrs. Padmore’s kitchen, Mary’s bedroom, the formal dining room– and a whole lot more!

Downton Abbey producer, Gareth Naeme, attributes the show’s success to its focus on family.

“We recognize our own families, don’t we? Our parents, grandparents, our kids, cousins. I think it’s that combination of drama with comedy, which you don’t see that often, and good old fashioned romance- all of the will they? won’t they?- and of course, it’s in this fascinating and exotic era… the English country house, the aristocracy and what they did in those times, how the servants interacted with the family. It’s just full of intrigue and gossip and drama!”

Imagine Exhibitions President, Tom Zaller says it’s a must for Downton fans! Fully decorated for the holidays, it’s a great family outing- offering visitors the chance to step inside the magnificent world of Downton, and it’s only about a two-hour drive from the Augusta area.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is open until January 17th.