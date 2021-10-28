JENNIE: Clayton Oetting puts the power of hibiscus in a can

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Clayton Oetting is an entrepreneur who has come up with a variety of products to -naturally- satisfy your sweet cravings… and your thirst.

His latest drink line to hit the market is called Hibo, and it is a beautiful color- with only three ingredients!

HIBO is made with Hibiscus, which, according to Oetting, has all kinds of health benefits… including more electrolytes than a sports drink, more iron than spinach, same vitamins as fruit juice, and the same antioxidants as berries.

HIBO drinks are available online and at Earthfare grocery stores.

Find out more about HIBO here.