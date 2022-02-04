JENNIE: A Woman Called Truth is a powerful production for the Augusta Junior Players

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Junior Players presents the story of Sojourner Truth, whose remarkable life shows the ways in which strength and persistence pay off.

After she was freed from slavery, she attempts to rescue her son, Peter, from slavery and is faced with many challenges. And that is where my guests today pick up the story. We are so pleased to welcome the artistic director of the Augusta Junior Players, Roy Lewis and Chyra Strong, who plays the role of Sojourner Truth.

Lewis says it’s important to select shows that educate and supplement what students in classrooms across the River Region are learning during Black History Month.

“It’s absolutely a wonderful way to, to broaden or enhance and enrich what’s going on in our public school systems and in the classrooms and what a beautiful way to celebrate this amazing courageous woman who’s played so brilliantly by Chyra, who’s worked very, very hard along with a cast of 12 other young actors that are across this area. Our goal is to is to enlighten you, to broaden your base knowledge, not just about, you know, Black History Month but about the people who went before us. Those saints and brilliant people who were ahead of us in our journey so that it helps us understand. Because if we understand our history, we know more about our future.”

High school student, Chyra Strong plays Truth.

“She was fighting for so much. She was fighting for the abolition of slavery. She was fighting for Women’s Rights. She went to rallies for Women’s Rights and to free slaves. And she went on to win court cases as an African-American woman. And she was one of the first women to do this. And it was very interesting to me to learn about it. And it’s a very nice show to have other people to see. It’s gonna be very, very nice. It’s something that’s very good for us to watch right now with everything that’s going on.”

Currently, the Augusta Jr. Players is holding auditions for “Dr. Doolitle.” In March, they’ll have auditions for “Matilda,” which will be the final show of the season.

You can see “A Woman Called Truth” Saturday, February 19 at 3:00 and 7:00 pm, or Sunday, February 20 at 3:00 pm. Performances are at the Kroc Center Chapel Theater, 1833 Broad Street.

Buy your tickets online or by calling 706-826-4707. Purchase tickets here.