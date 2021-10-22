JENNIE: 100th anniversary celebration for downtown Augusta’s Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From an Oktoberfest weekend to visits from former pastors, a centennial celebration is underway for the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, located at 825 Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

The church actually has its beginnings in 1859, when a group of German immigrants started The “German Lutheran” church, St Matthews. The next generation of English-speaking Lutherans decided they wanted the services in English. A rift developed and eventually the “English Lutheran” church broke away and became Holy Trinity.

It took more than 40 years and several attempts, but in 1921, the churches reunited – in essence, Resurrected.

The Rev. David Hunter is the pastor of the church. He joins Jennie for a look at some of the activities planned to celebrate the big anniversary.