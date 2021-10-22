JENNIE: 100th anniversary celebration for downtown Augusta’s Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

Jennie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From an Oktoberfest weekend to visits from former pastors, a centennial celebration is underway for the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, located at 825 Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

The church actually has its beginnings in 1859, when a group of German immigrants started The “German Lutheran” church, St Matthews. The next generation of English-speaking Lutherans decided they wanted the services in English. A rift developed and eventually the “English Lutheran” church broke away and became Holy Trinity.

It took more than 40 years and several attempts, but in 1921, the churches reunited – in essence, Resurrected.

The Rev. David Hunter is the pastor of the church. He joins Jennie for a look at some of the activities planned to celebrate the big anniversary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories