Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Hispanic Heritage Month
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Jennie
JENNIE: Local puppet mimistry presents Lil Red from the Hood
Video
JENNIE: Recovery advocate and speaker Tim Hilton coming to Augusta October 9th
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Suspect arrested for July shooting in Emanuel County
Columbia County Schools hosts job fair
Video
Search is on for suspect in North Augusta armed robbery
‘Oh my God, it’s ridiculous’: FCC hoping to crack down on robocalls with new rules
Video
Aiken County 17-year-old stabbed at home, suspect still at large
Video
Savannah Riverkeeper proposing plan for Lock & Dam revitalization
Video
Mask mandate for Augusta facilities moves forward
Video
JENNIE: Local puppet mimistry presents Lil Red from the Hood
Video
GA Suspect in 1991 slaying of 17-year-old MA girl arrested
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
13-year-old shot at Memphis school; one in custody
Video
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Suspect arrested for July shooting in Emanuel County
Passenger jumps onto wing of plane from emergency door in Miami
Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching new reality show as he chases Brian Laundrie
FBI looking at new phone purchased by Brian Laundrie, reviewing surveillance video from campground
Video
Alex Murdaugh shooting: Lawyer of accused gunman says his client was set up
Video
‘Couldn’t live with the guilt anymore’: Florida man confesses to killing woman, dumping body in 2011
GA Suspect in 1991 slaying of 17-year-old MA girl arrested
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
Watch: Florida Highway Patrol trooper crashes into SUV to save deputy’s life during chase
Video
13-year-old shot at Memphis school; one in custody
Video
‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok as he tries to clear his name
Video
McRib is back! Here's when you'll be able to get it
Florida man traps huge thrashing alligator in trash can on viral video
Dangerous lug nut prank on social media ‘is not a joke,’ towing company says
Video
Lady Jags blank Lady Pacers 3-0 in Peach Belt volleyball rivalry
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1
UGA’s Kirby Smart, players preview Top-10 matchup with Arkansas
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3
Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford relieved of head coaching duties
Falcons give Smith first win, beat Giants on Eli’s day
Bulldogs cruise to victory over the Commodores
Football Friday Night | Week 6
Video
Trending Stories
Savannah Riverkeeper proposing plan for Lock & Dam revitalization
Video
Suspect arrested for July shooting in Emanuel County
Search is on for suspect in North Augusta armed robbery
Richmond County COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program Underway
Local school teacher dies from Covid-19 complications
Video
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9