IYN | Tire City Potters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The art scene in Augusta is something to be proud of, but it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make it in the biz. Jenna Kelley is In Your Neighborhood at Tire City Potters to learn about the passion behind the pots. Check out the full episode right here.

***This episode was recorded before the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE ‘IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD’ EPISODES: