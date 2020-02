AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Catch up with the Cats at Le Chat Noir. NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley is back for another season of “In Your Neighborhood.” She spent some time laughing with Le Chat Noir’s improv group, Schrodinger’s Cats.

Tune in for the digital exclusive next Tuesday, March 2nd, at 12:30 p.m.