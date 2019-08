Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, Georgia is back with us on The Means Report. We thought it would be appropriate because there's a ton going on in our town right now by way of economic development, lots of projects in the works, lots of projects underway around the CSRA. We'll talk to Mayor Davis about that. We'll talk to him about the overall growth of Augusta, what he sees now, what the future could possibly hold. And, of course, when you have the leader of The Garden City here, you must cover the good, and the not-so-good. There is controversy right now in Georgia's second-largest city. Sorry Columbus, Georgia but I will always say that we are Georgia's second-largest city. When it comes to the Jamestown Community Center, when it comes to one of our commissioners, we'll get to that.

Brad Means: First of all, I do wanna welcome back Mayor Hardie Davis. Thank you so much for taking time to be with us, we appreciate it.