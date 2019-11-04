This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — We all know that oven space comes at a premium during holiday cooking. Why not put your crockpot to work making a delicious dessert?

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake from Nancy Parent:

Tools Needed:

– Slow Cooker/crockpot (5 qt)

– Mixer

– Whisk (or fork)

– Cooking spray

– Spatula

– Foil

Ingredients :

– 1 cup (room temperature) butter ( 2 sticks)

– 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

– 4 large eggs

– 2 cups all purpose flour

– 2 tsp baking powder

– 1 tsp baking soda

– 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice OR 1 tsp cinnamon

– ½ tsp salt (can eliminate if using salted butter)

– 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin

– ½ c caramel sundae syrup

– ½ cup chopped pecans

Directions;

– Line the slow cooker with heavy duty foil long enough to extend over the sides by several inches.

– Spray the foil with the cooking spray.



– In a large bowl cream; butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

– Add eggs – 1 at a time and beating well after each

– In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and spice (also, salt if you are using it).

– Add 1/3 of this dry mixture to the creamed butter and sugar, combine. Add half of the pumpkin, combine. Add another 1/3 of the dry mixture, combine. Add the remaining pumpkin, combine. Add the remaining dry mixture and combine.

– Pour batter on to the foil in the slow cooker. Use a spatula to level the batter.

– Cook covered on high for a total of 2 hours, HOWEVER, after one our turn the insert with the batter one half turn to avoid scorching.

– At the 2 hour mark, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake is done. If some of the cake sticks to the toothpick, give it a few more minutes.

– After you have determined that the cake is done, turn the slow cooker off and remove the cover. Let it stand for 10 minutes.

– Holding the edges of the foil, carefully lift the cake out of the cooker and invert it on to a serving plate. Drizzle the caramel syrup over the cake and sprinkle the pecan pieces on top. Serve warm.