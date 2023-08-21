A judge signed off on a $200,000 bond for former President Trump in the Georgia election case, enacting stricter rules than his co-defendants, on Monday, according to court filings.

The order forbids Trump from intimidating any co-defendants or witnesses in the case as he awaits trial.

The warning includes a level of detail beyond the bond orders the judge signed for several of Trump’s co-defendants earlier in the day, making clear Trump’s ban includes social media posts and an “indirect threat of any nature.”

Trump is also banned from contacting any co-defendant or witnesses in the case entirely, except through attorneys.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) charged Trump and 18 others over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The defendants have a deadline of noon on Friday to voluntarily surrender.

As the deadline approached, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday began signing off on the co-defendants’ pretrial release conditions.

Each defendant’s bond amount is tied to the charges they face, and the agreements largely mirror each other, except for the warning about witnesses.

Trump’s co-defendants have so far all received the same condition.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the agreements state.

But Trump’s agreement goes on to specify he is explicitly banned from making an “indirect threat of any nature” levied against any co-defendant, victim or witness, including the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

The condition also extends to social media posts — or reposts of other individuals — that Trump may make.

The former president has previously been warned about intimidating people in his criminal cases but has repeatedly attacked judges, witnesses and prosecutors.

Updated 4:47 p.m.