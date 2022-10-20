Former President Trump is using the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to fundraise.

Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee sent an email to supporters on Thursday, urging them to donate in the face of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president.

“PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG,” the email claims. “The January 6th Unselect Committee just voted to SUBPOENA the 45th President of the United States. 19 DAYS before the Midterm Elections, America is truly a Nation in decline.”

The fundraising email echoes Trump’s previous accusations that the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt,” claiming it is “coming after OUR President.”

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has throughout its hearings shown Trump at the center of a plot to remain in power that ultimately ended with the violent rampage at the Capitol.

Trump’s comments came after the panel presented further evidence during its public hearing last Thursday indicating he planned to claim he won the 2020 contest on election night regardless of the outcome or even if all the votes had been tallied.

It also presented evidence from former aides who said Trump in private would acknowledge his loss to President Biden, even as he continued to falsely claim the election was stolen.

The panel voted unanimously to subpoena Trump during its public hearing last Thursday. The subpoena has yet to be formally served.

Trump quickly lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee on social media after the announcement, dismissing it as a political stunt. He followed up the next day with a 14-page response that avoided the central question of whether he would testify.

The subpoena is generally not expected to produce testimony from the former president, and the panel, which sunsets at the end of the year, has little time to enforce it.

—Updated at 3:40 p.m.