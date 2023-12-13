Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he is “confident” the resolution to authorize the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden will pass when it hits the floor for a vote on Wednesday.

Johnson’s comments come hours before the House is set to vote on a resolution to authorize the Republican conference’s months-long, multi-faceted impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opened the impeachment inquiry on his own accord in September, opting against holding a formal vote to begin the process. But now, as the probe enters a more combative phase — which includes working to execute subpoenas and land high-profile witnesses — Johnson is staging a vote to put more legal weight behind the inquiry.

The vote also follows criticism from the White House that the inquiry is not legitimate because it has not been established through a formal House vote.

